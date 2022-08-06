News you need to know: Magnolia, Meralco bounce back, Gilas update and more

Gilas update

Ange Kouame has been lined up by th Ateneo Blue Eagles for their Japan stint. PHOTO: fiba.basketball



GILAS Pilipinas is still exploring options to beef up the player pool even as plans to bring in NBA players DJ Wilson and Noah Vonleh hit a snag.

Philippine men’s basketball team coach Chot Reyes said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas could not proceed with the plan to have Wilson or Vonleh acquire Filipino citizenship by naturalization as they have been signed by NBA teams.

Continue reading below ↓

Wilson has a new contact with the Toronto Raptors, while Vonleh is under contract with the Boston Celtics. Both are 26 years old and 6 feet 10.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The SBP has long been eyeing a pool of naturalized players to avoid being in a position where none is available for tournament play.

Ange Kouame from the Ivory Coast, granted Filipino citizenship last year, is out injured. The Philippines played without a foreign reinforcement in the Southeast Asian Games where it placed second, and in the Fiba Asia Cup where it missed the quarterfinals.

Jordan Clarkson is expected to suit up for Gilas, taking the roster spot for a naturalized citizen, in the 2023 Fiba World Cup and is set to play in the third window of the World Cup qualifiers three weeks from now.

Magnolia, Meralco back on track

Ian Sangalang and the Hotshots take Game Two. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Continue reading below ↓

MARK Barroca scored 22 as Magnolia beat TNT, 92-88, in Game Two of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series on Friday.

Ian Sangalang added 20 points and Calvin Abueva scored 18 as the Hotshots evened the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Mikey Williams scored 28 and Jayson Castro added 17 for TNT.

Meralco also bounced back in the semifinals, leveling the series with San Miguel with a 99-88 victory.

Cliff Hodge had 17 points, while Aaron Black and Allein Maliksi scored 15 each for the Bolts.

June Mar Fajardo scored 22 points and Marcio Lassiter added 16 for the Beermen.

Pacquiao Jr bounces back

Jimuel Pacquiao improves his record to 4-1. PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

Continue reading below ↓

JIMUEL Pacquiao outpointed Dylan Merriken at the Quiet Cannon Conference and Event Center in Montebello, California.

The 21-year-old Pacquiao won the three-round amateur bout via a shutout, improving his amateur record to 4-1.

Jimuel, eldest son of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, bounced back from his first career loss against American Chris Smith in June.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.