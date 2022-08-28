Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Gilas Pilipinas options, PBA Finals and more

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    Coach Chot Reyes has tough matches on schedule.
    PHOTO: PBA Images/ fiba.basketball

    Gilas options

    Gilas Pilipinas lineup vs LebanonWill the coaching staff retain this Gilas 12?

    GILAS Pilipinas have more options as it returns home for the game against Saudi Arabia in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, but will the coaching staff make changes ahead of the Monday game?

    “They can get from the 24 kung gugustuhin ng coaching staff,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios.

    The SBP brought 13 players to Lebanon, with free agent Roosevelt Adams cut before the game against the Cedars.

    Jordan Clarkson led the squad with Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo, Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, and Carl Tamayo.

    Part of the initial 24-man roster were Kevin Alas, Raymond Almazan, Arvin Tolentino, Francis Lopez and Kevin Quiambao.

    “Chot (Reyes) might keep the same 12,” SBP president Al S. Panlilio. “But I don’t know. It’s the coaches’ call on Monday.”

    The final lineup for the Saudi game will be submitted on Sunday night.

    Chot rejoins TNT

    Chot Reyes Gilas or TNTChot Reyes and the Tropang Giga try to even the series.

    TNT hopes to stop the bleeding as coach Chot Reyes is expected to call the shots when the Tropang Giga face the San Miguel Beermen in the PBA Finals.

    The Tropang Giga look to even the series after dropping the last two games, both without Reyes who was with Gilas Pilipinas in Lebanon.

    Game Four of the best-of-seven series is set on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

    TNT won the opener before San Miguel took control with consecutive wins.

    Two Pinoys in last four of Asian 9-ball

    undefinedJohann Chua returns to action after a tight quarterfinal win.

    JOHANN Chua and James Aranas advanced to the semifinals of the Asian 9-Ball Open at the Aspire Recreation Centre in Singapore.

    Southeast Asian Games 9-ball champ Chua edged out Robbie Capito of Hong Kong, 11-10, in the round of eight.

    James Aranas eased to the last four, beating Lauro Bongay, 11-2, in an all-Filipino quarterfinal.

    Chua battles Chinese Taipei’s Ko Pin Yi, who beat Masato Yoshioka of Japan, 11-4.

    Aranas faces Naoyuki Oi of Japan, who eliminated Anthony Raga, 11-5.

