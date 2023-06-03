News you need to know: Gilas training, Loyzaga to be feted, PBA roundup and more

Gilas, Sotto updates

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

KAI Sotto is expected to participate in other mini camps after taking part in the Utah Jazz mini camp, even as the Philippine men’s basketball team starts training next week for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

The 21-year old Sotto headed back to Los Angeles after the Utah camp, according to Spin.ph sources.

Gilas Pilipinas assembles next week, with a trip to Lithuania scheduled June 20 or 21.

"We don't know but we are operating on the mentality that Kai won't be with us," coach Chot Reyes said when asked about the Sotto situation.

Caloy Loyzaga to be feted

PHOTO: fiba/ spin.ph

CARLOS Loyzaga will be enshrined into the Fiba Hall of Fame on Aug. 23, two days before the start of the the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Loyzaga was named to the Mythical Team in the 1954 Fiba World Championship in Rio de Janeiro, where the Philippines placed third.

Among the members of the Fiba Hall of Fame class is former NBA star Yao Ming.

Rain or Shine defeats Phoenix

PHOTO: pba images

ANDREI Caracut scored 15 on 7 of 9 shooting, while Nick Demusis went 4 for 12 to also score 15 as Rain or Shine beat Phoenix Super LPG, 113-104, on Friday in the PBA on Tour at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Elasto Painters notched their second win in as many games, while Phoenix slid to 2-1 in the preseason exhibition.

Raul Soyud led Phoenix with 24 points on 7 of 9 shooting and had 13 rebounds, while Larry Muyang came off the bench to score 20, going 8 for 13.

NorthPort downs TNT

PHOTO: pba images

NORTHPORT notched its first win in the PBA on Tour, defeating TNT, 99-90, on Friday.

Joshua Munzon went 5 for 12, finishing with 16 points for the Batang Pier, who lost their first two games.

MJ Ayaay had 15 points off the bench, going 3 for 6.

Glenn Khobuntin scores 24 points on 8 of 17 shooting, while Carl Bryan Cruz went 8 for 16 and finished with 21 points for TNT (0-1).