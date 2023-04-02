News you need to know: Gilas training, JC injury update and more

Gilas starts training for SEAG

PHOTO: fiba.basketball



THE Philippine national men’s basketball pool for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia will have its first training on Monday at the Meralco Gym.

Everyone is expected to be at the venue, including the players from the two teams set to see action in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, but don’t have to start training according to coach Chot Reyes.

Injured big men June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel and Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra are in the pool along with Governors’ Cup finalists Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle and Jeremiah Gray of Barangay Ginebra and TNT’s Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Poy Erram and Mikey Williams.

Also in the squad are CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross of San Miguel, Chris Newsome, Raymond Almazan and Aaron Black of Meralco, Kevin Alas and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser of NLEX, and Arvin Tolentino of NorthPort.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gilas seeks redemption in the Cambodia SEAG set May 5 to 17 after taking the silver when it lost to Indonesia a year ago in the Hanoi SEAG.

Clarkson update

JORDAN Clarkson is expected to be back in harness soon.

The Fil-Am guard has missed 12 games for the Utah Jazz due to a finger sprain — left hand, fourth finger — but the team said he has started training and could still return to action. Coach Will Hardy refuted reports Clarkson has been shut down for the season.

The Jazz are running 12th in the Western Conference at 36-41, with five games left in the regular season.

Clarkson is expected to join the Philippine team in mid-August for the Fiba Basketball World cup.

Volleyball results

PHOTO: UAAP

Watch Now

ADAMSON made short work of Ateneo, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24, on Saturday in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

Kate Santiago scored 18 as the Lady Falcons notched their seventh win in nine games for second spot behind La Salle (9-0). Ateneo is in sixth spot at 3-6.

National University ended a two-match skid, while sending University of the Philippines to its sixth straight loss, 25-21, 27-25, 25-20.

Bella Belen had 19 points for NU, which improved to 6-3 for joint third with University of Sto. Tomas, while UP remains in seventh at 1-8.