News you need to know: Gilas squeaker, Yulo's five-gold haul and more

Gilas squeaker in opener

June Mar Fajardo comes up with a double-double. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



“Playing four Americans” proved tough but the Philippine men's basketball team got through its first game with a win, squeaking past Thailand, 76-73, on Sunday in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

June Mar Fajardo had 28 points and 12 rebounds for Gilas Pilipinas, which fell behind by 10 points early.

Thirdy Ravena missed two free throws and older brother Kiefer split two foul shots with 6.7 seconds, giving Thailand an opportunity to tie the game with a three.

“This was really the team that I was worried about,” Reyes said. “We are playing four Americans and we knew that this is a high-quality team. I don’t want to say that I expected it but I knew that there is a possibility that that start would happen.”

Thailand had four players with American heritage in Moses Morgan, Fred Lish, Jeremy Morgan, and Antonio Price Soonthornchote, who topscored with 18 points.

Caloy Yulo goes five for seven

Caloy Yulo ends up with five gold and two silver medals. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

THE Philippines’ top performer in the Southeast Asian Games capped his run with a three medal haul in a day in the gymnastics competitions in Hanoi. Overall, Caloy Yulo medalled in all seven events, bagging five gold and two silver.

“If it’s up to me I wanted to win all the medals in all the events,” said the 22-year-old Yulo.

Yulo shared top honors in the high bar with home bet Phuong Thanh Dinh, both gymnasts scoring 13.867.

The Filipino was untouchable in vault, where he is world champion, getting 14.700 to earn the gold as Tikumporn Surintornta of Thailand bagged silver with a 14.250.

Yulo took the silver in the parallel bars after a score of 14.900, with Phuong winning it with 15.133.

