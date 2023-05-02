News you need to know: Gilas' SEAG roster situation and more

12-man Gilas roster

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes expects no additions to the player pool ahead of the Southeast Asian Games.

Fifteen are left from the initial 28-man roster and the squad will be trimmed to 12 for the Cambodia Games, where the Philippines hopes to regain the gold after ending up with silver last year in Vietnam.

A provisional 12-man lineup has been submitted by the Philippine Olympic Committee to the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee, with the final roster expected to be announced just before the tournament.

In the lineup submitted are Japeth Aguilar and Roger Pogoy, who have been ruled out due to injuries. Also in the list are Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger of Ginebra, San Miguel’s CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter, NLEX’s Calvin Oftana and Brandon Rosser, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, Meralco’s Chris Newsome, and collegiate player Mason Amos.

15 players in training camp

PHOTO: spin.ph / fiba.basketball

GILAS Pilipinas has set up camp at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, with several players still looking to make the final lineup for the SEA Games.

In camp but not on the POC list are Chris Ross of San Miguel Beer and Ginebra’s Jeremiah Gray, along with collegiate players Jerom Lastimosa, and brothers Michael and Ben Phillips.

The final roster will be submitted during the team managers’ meeting to be held before the opener of the SEA Games men’s basketball 5-on-5 tournament on May 9.

Erram update

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

POY Erram, part of the initial 28-man national men’s basketball pool, was ruled out of the Gilas Pilipinas squad a few days ago as he recovers from injury. But the TNT big man says he feels ready to see action.

Erram has yet to hit 100 percent after a knee procedure in February, according to coach Chot Reyes.

The 33-year-old Erram says he can play and is willing to join the squad, although Gilas is down to a 15-man squad from where the final 12 will be chosen.

“Waiting pa din naman ako baka mamaya biglang mag-message,” Erram said.