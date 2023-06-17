News you need to know: Gilas update, Magnolia stays unbeaten and more

Dwight Ramos set to arrive

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

DWIGHT Ramos is expected to arrive in Manila from Los Angeles on Sunday to join the Philippine men’s basketball team training

Gilas Pilipinas has 20 players in its pool following the withdrawal of Carl Tamayo.

The team, which has PBA stars Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy and Poy Erram, naturalized Filipino Ange Kouame from the Ivory Coast, AJ Edu of the University of Toledo, and overseas players Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and Rhenz Abando, are training at Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna.

Ginebra’s Jamie Malonzo and Justin Brownlee and the B2 League’s Jordan Heading are expected to join the team later, while still Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto are unlikely to play in Gilas’ tuneup matches set in Europe.

Hotshots sustain strong start

PHOTO: pba images

ROME de la Rosa scored 19 on 7 of 11 shooting as Magnolia routed TNT, 96-63, in the PBA on Tour on Friday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Joseph Eriobu went 5 for 9, finishing with 14 points off the bench for the Hotshots, who recorded their fifth win in as many games in the exhibition series.

Glenn Khobuntin had 23 points, shooting 6 for 17, while Carl Bryan Cruz shot 3 for 8 and scored 11 points.

TNT is winless in three games.

Dyip down Road Warriors

PHOTO: pba images

JUAMI Tiongson had 37 points on 13 of 26 shooting as Terrafirma defeated NLEX, 110-96, in the PBA on Tour on Friday in Pasig.

Gelo Alonino went 5 for 8 and finished with 14 points for the Dyip, who improved their win-loss record to 2-3.

Don Trollano scored 20, shooting 9 for 20 for NLEX, while Kevin Alas had 15 points on 5 of 12 shooting.

The Road Warriors slid to 1-4.