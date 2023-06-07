Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 7
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Gilas roster update, Lojera moves to PSL and more

    by spin.ph staff
    6 hours ago
    PSC / PBA Images / fiba.basketball

    Gilas 21-man pool

    Justin Brownlee Ange Kouame Jordan Clarkson Rhenz Abando Gilas Pilipinas pool for World Cup

    ANGE Kouame is again an option for the Philippine team, listed with Jordan Clarkson and Justin Brownlee in Gilas Pilipinas’ 21-man pool ahead of the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

    AJ Edu of the University of Toledo has also been included along with PBA stars Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram and Jamie Malonzo.

    Overseas players Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Carl Tamayo, Jordan Heading, Kai Sotto and Rhenz Abando complete the list.

    Phoenix loses Lojera to Siomai King

    Kurt Lojera

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    KURT Lojera declined a contract offer from Phoenix in the PBA and has seen action in the Pilipinas Super League.

    The former La Salle player has seen action in three games for Siomai King, which also features former Phoenix player Encho Serrano.

    Also a former Green Archer, Serrano is set to join the Pampanga Lanterns in the MPBL.

    The PBA rights to Lojera and Serrano remain with Phoenix.

    Kiefer works out with NLEX

    Kiefer Ravena

    ON break from the B.League, Kiefer Ravena worked out with his PBA club NLEX ahead of Gilas Pilipinas training.

    The 29-year-old Ravena signed a contract with Shiga Lakes, which was recently relegated to the second division in Japan.

    The PBA rights to Ravena remain with the NLEX Road Warirors.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again