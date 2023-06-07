News you need to know: Gilas roster update, Lojera moves to PSL and more

Gilas 21-man pool

ANGE Kouame is again an option for the Philippine team, listed with Jordan Clarkson and Justin Brownlee in Gilas Pilipinas’ 21-man pool ahead of the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

AJ Edu of the University of Toledo has also been included along with PBA stars Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram and Jamie Malonzo.

Overseas players Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Carl Tamayo, Jordan Heading, Kai Sotto and Rhenz Abando complete the list.

Phoenix loses Lojera to Siomai King

KURT Lojera declined a contract offer from Phoenix in the PBA and has seen action in the Pilipinas Super League.

The former La Salle player has seen action in three games for Siomai King, which also features former Phoenix player Encho Serrano.

Also a former Green Archer, Serrano is set to join the Pampanga Lanterns in the MPBL.

The PBA rights to Lojera and Serrano remain with Phoenix.

Kiefer works out with NLEX

ON break from the B.League, Kiefer Ravena worked out with his PBA club NLEX ahead of Gilas Pilipinas training.

The 29-year-old Ravena signed a contract with Shiga Lakes, which was recently relegated to the second division in Japan.

The PBA rights to Ravena remain with the NLEX Road Warirors.

