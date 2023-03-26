News you need to know: Gilas roster updates for SEAG and more

PBA stars in Gilas pool for SEAG

TWENTY of the 28 players in the Philippine national men’s basketball pool for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia are PBA players, led by Justin Brownlee and six of his Ginebra teammates.

Gin Kings Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle and Jeremiah Gray are in the pool.

Although sidelined with injuries, big men June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel and Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra were included in the list.

Four TNT players — Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Poy Erram and Mikey Williams — are in the pool. Also called up were San Miguel’s CJ Perez, Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter, Meralco’s Chris Newsome, Raymond Almazan and Aaron Black, NLEX’s Kevin Alas and Brandon Rosser, and NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino.

The amateurs in the pool are Schonny Winston, Kevin Quiambao, Jerom Lastimosa, Mason Amos, Benjamin Phillips, AJ Edu and Michael Phillips.

Animam returns

JACK Animam, as expected, heads the Philippine women’s basketball pool for the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games.

Animam, who led the two Philippine teams to gold in the 2019 Games the Philippines hosted but missed the Hanoi Games in 2022 due to an ACL injury, is expected to see action both in 5-on-5 and 3x3.

Also in the 5-on-5 pool are Afril Bernardino, Stefanie Berberabe, Mikka Cacho, Clare Castro, Chack Cabinin, Khate Castillo, Camille Clarin, Monique Del Carmen, Ella Fajardo, Trina Guytingco, Andrea Tongco, Janine Pontejos, Angel Surada, Kacey Dela Rosa, Mai Loni Lashae’ Henson, Louna Ozar, Kristine Cayabyab, Aurea Day Marie Gingras, Kristan Geyl Yumul, Kennan Elizabeth Ka, Katelyn Bobadilla, Karl Ann Pingol, Sofia Roman and Jhazmin Joson.

The 3x3 pool also has Bernardino, Castillo, Dela Rosa, Pontejos, Cayabyab, and Henson.

Volleyball roundup

LA Salle stayed unbeaten in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, overpowering National University, 26-24, 26-24, 25-16.

The Lady Spikers improved to 8-0, while the titleholders Bulldogs slid to third spot at 5-3.

Adamson is in second at 6-2 after an 11-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 victory over University of Sto. Tomas, which is tied for third at 5-3.

Far Eastern University in in fifth at 4-4 after a 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 victory over University of the Philippines, which absorbed its seventh loss in eight matches and sits in seventh spot.

Ateneo is running sixth with a 3-5 record after a 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19 victory over University of the East, which is winless in eight matches and is in eighth at 0-8.