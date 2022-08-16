News you need to know: Gilas roster, PBA updates and more

Hotshots duo invited to Gilas

THE grind continues for Ian Sangalang and Jio Jalalon after the Philippine Cup.

The Magnolia duo have been invited to the Gilas Pilipinas pool ahead of the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The Philippines is set to take on Lebanon in Beirut on Aug. 25 before hosting Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29.

Continue reading below ↓

Magnolia bowed out of the PBA’s all-Filipino conference at the semifinal stage as TNT Tropang Giga marched on to the finals.

Malonzo, Oftana, Alas join Gilas practice

Watch Now

JAMIE Malonzo of Northport and NLEX’s Kevin Alas and Calvin Oftana were the first PBA reinforcements to join Gilas Pilipinas as the national men’s basketball team started practice for the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Continue reading below ↓

Returning to the Philippine team are the B.League’s Bobby Ray Parks and brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, while back after missing the Fiba Asia Cup due to injury is another Japan league import in Dwight Ramos.

College players Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo and Francis Lopez are also in the pool.

Chot Reyes ran the practice along with Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone and Gilas assistant coach Josh Reyes.

PBA news

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

JP Erram has been summoned to the PBA Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday to discuss his foul that left Ian Sangalang with a bloody forehead in Game 6 of the Philippine Cup semifinal series between Magnolia and TNT on Sunday night.

The TNT big man said the contact wasn’t intentional as the Magnolia center baited him while going for a shot under the basket. A flagrant foul 2 carries an automatic P20,000 fine under league rules.

Meanwhile, Blackwater Bossing bowed to the Bay Area Dragons in a tuneup match, 121-83.

Converge coach Aldin Ayo confirmed the acquisition of NBA veteran Quincy Miller as the FiberXers’ import for the Commissioner’s Cup.

Miller, listed at 6’10”, is the 38th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and has played for the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and the Detroit Pistons.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.