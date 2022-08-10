News you need to know: Clarkson, Gilas, PBA updates and more

Gilas pool

Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena are in the national pool. PHOTO: B.League

SEVEN players have been added to the Gilas pool — four imports in the Japan B.League and three amateurs — ahead of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers August window.

Brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena have again been listed, along with Ray Parks and Dwight Ramos, while also called to return to national duty are Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Francis Lopez.

Jordan Clarkson had earlier been confirmed for the Philippines’ games against Lebanon on Aug. 25 and Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios said Gilas will begin practice on Monday. There is still no date for Clarkson’s arrival.

PBA callups

SBP Executive Director Sonny Barrios says the coaching staff is still evaluating its options.

THE Gilas pool now has eight players but SBP executive director Sonny Barrios said majority of it will be from the PBA.

It is uncertain how many will be called up from the PBA. The SBP said the full list will be announced after the Philippine Cup semifinals.

Barrios hinted that the pool of PBA players is not yet final since the semifinals is still ongoing. The PBA board has agreed to allow the players of the 10 non-finalists in the Philippine Cup to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas.

“Marami parang puwedeng kumbinasyon kaya nila hinohold-off ang anunsyo,” said Barrios.

Clarkson schedule, Fiba status

Jordan Clarkson cannot see action as a local for the Philippine men's basketball team. PHOTO: AP

JORDAN Clarkson is set to see action for Gilas in the August qualifiers, will miss the next two windows but has committed to join the Philippine team training six weeks ahead of the Fiba Basketball World Cup next year.

The Basketball World Cup is set Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 and Gilas is expected to assemble two months ahead.

SBP also said it has accepted that the world basketball’s governing body is firm on Clarkson’s status and that the Fil-Am NBA player is not eligible to play as a local in Fiba events.

This means Clarkson takes the lone roster spot for a player with citizenship acquired by naturalization. Still, SBP says it is looking for other candidates for naturalization as a backup.

PBA news

Aldin Ayo, a former assistant with Mahindra, could be set for his first head coaching stint in the PBA.

CONVERGE is tapping Aldin Ayo as new coach, replacing Jeff Cariaso.

Ayo, however, said he has not made a formal commitment to the PBA’s newest team.

Meanwhile, Blackwater is bringing in Cameron Krutwig as import for the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The 6-foot-9 Krutwig, who played in the Belgium pro league the past two years, will join the Bossing in the International Basketball Championship in Dubai set Aug. 20 to 27.

