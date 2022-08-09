News you need to know: Gilas plans, Kiefer Ravena update and more

Kiefer update

The rebranded Shiga squad brings back Kiefer Ravena. PHOTO: Shiga Lakestars

KIEFER Ravena has a new deal with his Japan B.League team even as a return stint in the PBA remains unclear.

The 28-year-old Ravena has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Japan top flight club Shiga Lakes.

As the Lakestars last season, Shiga went 14-43, with Ravena averaging 13.2, 5.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 27 minutes through 56 games.

"I’m excited to be back and play for you guys once again! This will be a great season for us and I know the boosters will have fun supporting the team this year," he said.

It is uncertain whether Ravena will rejoin his PBA team NLEX anytime soon.

Gilas roster

Two tough games are set this mmonth but coach Chot Reyes says focus remains on the big stage next year. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHILIPPINE men’s basketball team coach Chot Reyes said the list of players to be called up for the national pool expected to be completed this week.

Members of the coaching staff and consultants started the discussions on Saturday and are expected to gather the players for practice soon.

Jordan Clarkson is scheduled to arrive several days after the first training session that is expected to feature more PBA players.

Season 47 MVP Scottie Thompson, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez and Jamie Malonzo are among the top players sources said are being considered.

Gilas Pilipinas is set play in Lebanon on Aug. 25 before hosting Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29.

