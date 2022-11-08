News you need to know: Gilas roster, PBA on Ginebra-SMB endgame and more

Gilas 13

Coach Chot Reyes and the Philippine team face two road games. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

PBA MVP Scottie Thompson leads the 13-man Philippine team for the fifth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Ginebra teammates Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo join Thompson, while CJ Perez of San Miguel and TNT’s RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana and Poy Erram complete the PBA players for this Gilas Pilipinas crew.

Only three from the four B.League players in the previous squad are back as Kiefer Ravena pulled out after a tooth extraction procedure.

Bobby Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos will be joined by La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao and naturalized Filipino citizen Ange Kouame of Ateneo.

The team on Monday left for Jordan where they meet Kai Sotto of the Adelaide 36ers.

The Philippines takes on Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi on Nov. 13.

June Mar Fajardo, Chris Newsome and Carl Tamayo were earlier ruled out due to injuries. Cut from the 20-man pool were NorthPort's Will Navarro and Arvin Tolentino along with Francis Lopez.

No foul

Scottie Thompson did not foul Devon Scott, says the PBA. PHOTO: jerome ascano

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said there was no foul on the last possession of the game between Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel.

The league said the referees were correct in not calling a foul in the final moments of the game when Scottie Thompson disrupted the inbound pass to Devon Scott, who fell backwards, which led to Justin Brownlee picking up the loose ball and Ginebra taking the slim win.

Scott had insisted he was fouled and guard Chris Ross posed a question on Twitter about somebody getting suspended.

“That’s a foul anywhere else in the world,” said Scott.

‘Who is getting suspended this game?’ asked Ross.

No sanctions were given to any referee assigned to the Ginebra-SMB match, SPIN.ph learned. In Friday’s match between Meralco and Bay Area, the referee faces a penalty for missing an eight-second violation in the closing moments of the match.

Rain or Shine import switch

Coach Yeng Guiao and the Elasto Painters try to move closer to the top. PHOTO: PBA Images

RAIN or Shine is tapping a new import even as Steve Taylor Jr. came up with a fine performance in the Elasto Painters’ recent game.

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said Taylor’s heroics in the victory over NorthPort did not guarantee his spot on the team, and now the Elasto Painters are bringing in Ryan Pearson.

Tied for sixth with a 4-4 win-loss record, Rain or Shine hopes to close the gap on the leaders as they tap an import four inches below the 6-foot-10 limit.

A team insider said the Elasto Painters are looking at the possibility of also tapping the 6-foot-6 Pearson for the Governors’ Cup should he perform well in his stint with the franchise. Pearson is right on the height limit for imports in the season-ending conference.