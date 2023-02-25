Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Gilas ties Asian qualifiers mark with 17 triples and more

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    Gilas matches Asia qualifiers mark

    Jamie malonzo Gilas vs lebanon

    GILAS Pilipinas matched the record for three-pointers in with Asian Qualifiers for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup, nailing 17 in a 107-96 win over Lebanon on Friday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

    Nine Philippine team members nailed at least a three-pointer, including center June Mar Fajardo, sparking a victory that moved the hosts to 6-3 in Group E, still third behind Lebanon and New Zealand at 7-2.

    The 17 triples matched the outputs of Japan in a win against Iran (96-61), Australia against Japan (98-52), and Kazakhstan opposite Bahrain (95-48).

    Justin Brownlee had a solid first game as a Philippine team member, shooting 7 for 14 and finishing with 17 points. Jamie Malonzo had 10 points, going 6 for 9.

    Lebanon, which was without Fiba Asia Cup MVP Wael Arakji, was led by Amir Saoud with 27 points and Hayk Gyokchan with 21.

    Big boost for Jordan

    jordan vs india

    JORDAN Got a big boost ahead of its game in the final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, beating India, 98-63, on Friday in Bangalore.

    The Philippines takes on Jordan on Monday in Bulacan.

    Jordan earlier earned a spot in the world meet when New Zealand took Saudi Arabia out of the running with a 110-63 win in Christchurch.

    Freddy Ibrahim had 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting, while making 13 assists as Jordan improved to 5-4, behind Gilas Pilipinas in Group E.

