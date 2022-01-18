News you need to know: Gilas, pro volleyball updates and more

Tough task for Kouame and Co.

Ange Kouame and the Philippine team gear up for the Fiba qualifiers. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

NATURALIZED Filipino Ange Kouame and 15 other young players face a tough task in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

With Thirdy Ravena and several other national pool members seeing action abroad, the national squad will have the Ivorian-Filipino center leading the way, along with Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, Mike Nieto, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab and Tzaddy Rangel. Also in the national pool along with Justine Baltazar, SJ Belangel, and Carl Tamayo, Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso, Geo Chiu, and Jason Credo, and St. Benilde's Ladis Lepalam.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ravena is in the Japan B.League along with Dwight Ramos and Kobe Paras, Jordan Heading in is the Taiwan league T1, while Kai Sotto is in the Australia NBL with the Adelaide 36ers. Scheduling conflicts on top of the prevailing travel restrictions all but rule out these players for the games set Feb. 24 to 28 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

If it pushes through, the Big Dome qualifiers will see Gilas taking on Korea on Feb. 24, India on Feb. 25, New Zealand on Feb. 27, and Korea anew on Feb. 28. The host needs to finish in the Top 3 of Group A to move to the next phase.

Creamline keeps core intact

Alyssa Valdez and the Cool Smashers look to climb back to the top. PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓

CREAMLINE is eager to bounce back from a runner-up finish, keeping its core intact.

Alyssa Valdez said she will have Jia Morado, Michele Gumabao, Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos by her side as they try to reclaim the Open Conference title after losing to Chery Tiggo in the 2021 PVL Bubble in Ilocos Norte.

The Premier Volleyball League plans to start the Open Conference on Feb. 16.

The former Ateneo star is excited to face a new challenge this season after several PVL clubs like Cignal, PLDT, Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, and Choco Mucho boosted their respective line-ups in the past days.

Chery Tiggo has yet to make an announcement about roster changes for the title defense. MVP Jaja Santiago is playing for Saitama in the Japan V.League.

“I think one of the strengths na babaunin namin is yung pagkaintact namin as a team. So wala masyadong changes na mangyayari sa team namin. Hopefully, maging advantage namin yun pagpasok namin sa first conference,” Valdez told The Game.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.