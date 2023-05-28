News you need to know: Gilas plans, PBA Season 48 updates and more

Gilas training

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Philippine men’s basketball team is set to play a pocket tournament in Estonia as part of its preparations for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Gilas will play against against Estonia and Finland.

Finland is set to play in the Fiba Basketball World Cup in Group E in Okinawa with NBA player Lauri Markkanen possibly seeing action.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes said tuneup games in Lithuania and Latvia are also being arranged.

Commissioner’s Cup set

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PBA Season 48 will have two conferences starting with the Commissioner’s Cup in October.

The tournament will again have the Bay Area Dragons as guest team, and the Hong Kong-based squad is expected to field Andrew Nicholson as import. The height limit for imports it 6 feet 9 inches.

In adjusting its schedule, the league considered two teams’ participation in the East Asia Super League set in October. Ginebra and TNT will participate in the EASL, which is hoping to pull off a home-and-away tournament this time after holding a five-day event in Japan early this year.

Games in Macau eyed

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Bay Area Dragons hope to play Commissioner’s Cup games in Macau and the PBA looking into it.

The league is considering Saturday games, just like its provincial matches. The Dragons are expected to host six ‘home games.’

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the plan is still under negotiations, although he added there's around 70 to 80 percent chance of it pushing through.

Marcial gets new contract

PHOTO: PBA Images

COMMISSIONER Willie Marcial was given a new three-year contract by the PBA board.

The new contract puts Marcial in position as PBA chieftain until Season 51 (2026-2027).

Marcial was hired as commissioner in January 2018.