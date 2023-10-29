News you need to know: Gilas update, college ball roundup and more

Gilas get together

GILAS Pilipinas got together for dinner with the team’s benefactors recently, relishing victory in the Asiad and discussing future battles.

June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez and Calvin Oftana led the squad that met with San Miguel Corporation (SMC) CEO and President Ramon S. Ang and PLDT Chairman and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan at the Meralco Lighthouse in Ortigas Center.

Chris Ross, Kevin Alas, Marcio Lassiter, Arvin Tolentino and CJ Perez were there, but coach Tim Cone was under the weather and could not attend. Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame are still in the US.

SMC sports director and Gilas team manager Alfrancis Chua, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al S. Panlilio also attended the event.

“Napag-usapan ng bahagya yun kung ano ang tatahakin ng Gilas pagtapos nitong Asian Games. Pati yung naturalized players nabanggit din,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, also deputy team manager of Gilas Pilipinas, without elaborating.

Next up for the Philippine team is the Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers next year.

College ball roundup

KEVIN Quiambao had 17 points, 14 assists, and 11 rebounds to power La Salle to an 88-78 victory over National University on Saturday in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the MOA Arena.

The Archers notched their sixth win in nine outings, while the Bulldogs slid to second spot with a 7-2 win-loss record.

University of the East defeated cellar-dwelling University of Sto. Tomas, 86-73, to end a five-game skid. The Warriors now hold a 3-6 record while the Tigers suffered their eighth win in nine games.

In NCAA Season 99 aciton, Jerlan Omandac scored 24 to lead Lyceum to an 81-78 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Clint Escamis had 21 points as Mapua downed Letran, 69-66.

Des Cheng update

CHOCO Mucho suffered a huge blow with Des Cheng out with a right knee injury.

Cheng hurt her knee in the match against Cignal on Thursday and on Saturday, the team announced she has a torn ACL.

“After careful review of her MRI results, our doctors have diagnosed that it is an ACL tear that will require rehabilitation,” the club said.

“Management will ensure that Des (Cheng) is given the best possible treatment and medical care in order to get her back in fighting form.”

