News you need to know: Gilas Pilipinas update, PBA, UAAP and more

Tamayo begs off from Gilas stint

CARL Tamayo is hoping to return to Gilas Pilipinas next year, with an eye on a roster spot for the 2023 Fiba World Cup even as he withdraws from the team in the fifth window of the Asian qualifiers.

The Philippine team is leaving on Monday for games in Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13.

June Mar Fajardo has not seen action in the qualifiers and again out for this window as he recovers from throat surgery, and coach Chot Reyes said the team already knew about Tamayo’s situation.

“Alam naman na namin ‘yun that he couldn’t make it. The reason why there is a pool is because we knew that not everyone will be available. People are going to be injured. People are going to have other issues,” said Reyes.

The final qualifying window is in February.

Tamayo sprained his right ankle on Oct. 19 against University of the East. He played on Saturday against the Red Warriors and went scoreless.

"Yung injury, di naman sobrang sama kaya nakakalaro ako. Kailangan lang talagang i-rehab," he said.

Converge sustains streak

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ALJUN Melecio scored a career-high 24 points to lead Converge to a 108-84 victory over NLEX on Saturday at the at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, its fifth straight win in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The FiberXers had to play all-Filipino as Quincy Miller was sent off for a flagrant foul penalty one in the 1:18 mark of the second quarter after getting a technical foul for using profane language earlier in the game. Miller scored 15.

Converge improved to 6-2, joining Bay Area in second spot behind Magnolia (5-1).

Brandon Rosser had 24 points for NLEX, which suffered its second straight loss and slipped to 3-4

TNT back on track

CAMERON Oliver had 26 points and 15 rebounds as TNT eased past cellar-dwelling Terrafirma, 121-90, in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The Tropang Giga halted a two-game skid, improving their record to 4-4 for joint sixth with Rain or Shine in the 13-team tournament.

It was a big win for coach Chot Reyes as he focuses on Gilas’ two away games in the fifth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers against Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Terrafirma is winless in eight games in the conference and has lost 24 straight from last season.

Dyip import Lester Prosper had a game-high 32 points.

UAAP roundup

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto



DAVE Ildefonso scored 12, while four other Ateneo Blue Eagles scored in double figures in a 68-54 win over the La Salle Green Archers on Saturday in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ange Kouame, Kai Ballungay, Chris Koon and Forthsky Padrigao had 11 each for Ateneo, which improved to 6-3. La Salle slipped to seventh at 3-6.

University of the Philippines tightened its grip on the lead, rising to 9-1 with an 83-69 rout of University of the East. The Red Warriors are in joint fifth with Far Eastern University at 4-6.

National University defeated Far Eastern University, 71-60, for its seventh win in 10 games.

Adamson (4-5) scored a 56-55 win over University of Sto. Tomas (1-8).

