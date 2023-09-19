News you need to know: Gilas Pilipinas, Asiad update and more

Gilas’ Asiad roster

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Gilas Pilipinas 12-man squad for the Asian Games apparently is not final yet.

Sources said the Asian Games Organizing Committee in China has denied the roster changes requested by the Philippines.

Gilas is hoping to have Calvin Abueva and Jason Perkins, who were not on the 60-man team that the Philippines submitted a few months ago, on the squad.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Bambol Tolentino is leaving for Hangzhou on Tuesday to make an appeal to the organizing committee, according to sources.

EJ Obiena bags silver in Oregon

ASIAN Games top contender EJ Obiena got a big boost ahead of the continental competition with a silver-medal finish in pole vault at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

The Filipino star cleared 5.82 meters, finishing behind world No. 1 Mondo Duplantis, who set a new world record with a vault of 6.23m.

Obiena holds the Asian record at 6.0m.

Obiena and Didal named flag bearers

ASIA’S top pole vaulter and a former gold medalist were named the Philippine flag bearers in the Hangzhou Asiad.

EJ Obiena shares the honor of leading Team Philippines in the opening ceremony on Sept. 23 with Margielyn Didal, who won the women’s skateboard gold in the 2018 Indonesia Asiad.

Ginebra boosts backcourt

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

BARANGAY Ginebra has a new option on the backcourt after signing Maverick Ahanmisi to a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old Filipino-Nigerian guard became a free agent when his contract with Converge expired.

Third pick in the 2015 PBA Draft, Ahanmisi was part of the Rain or Shine squad that won the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup. He was traded to Alaska in 2019 and went on to play for Converge when the company took over the Aces franchise.

