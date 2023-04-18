News you need to know: Gilas Pilipinas ‘first real practice’ for SEAG and more

Gilas Pilipinas update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GILAS Pilipinas held its ‘first real practice’ for the Southeast Asian Games after last week’s training session was called off.

The team first got together for a meeting before the Holy Week, when a bunch of the national pool members were preparing for the start of the PBA Governors Cup finals.

"It's our first real practice," coach Chot Reyes said in a phone call.

Last week, however, only seven confirmed attendance and officials canceled practice.

Basketball in the Cambodia SEAG is set May 9 to 16.

San Miguel's CJ Perez, Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter, Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Aaron Black, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino and NLEX's Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser attended practice, according to News5’s Martie Bautista.

Jolas hoping PBA finds Erram’s heckler

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said the comments hurled by unruly fans at Poy Erram were unacceptable.

“Hopefully, they find that guy who said those stupid words on Poy about his mother.”

Lastimosa was pleased with how Erram responded, coming up with eight rebounds and two assists in in TNT’s 116-104 Game Four win over Ginebra that evened the title series.

But he noted that personal attacks should not be tolerated.

“For a fan, shouting below-the-belt comments on him, that really hit him. To me, that’s a no-no. Once you include the parents of the players through taunting, that’s a different story,” said Lastimosa.

Big boost for Adamson basketball

PHOTO: adamson

THE Adamson basketball pool got a big boost with the arrival of Filipino-New Zealander Jireh Tumaneng.

The 6-foot-8 Tumaneng studied at Westlake Boys High School in Auckland.

Tumaneng, 16, can still see action for two years with the Baby Falcons before moving up to college basketball.

Watch Now