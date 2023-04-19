News you need to know: Gilas training, SEA Games, Converge updates and more

Gilas back-to-back practice

PHOTO: Karlo Sacamos

GILAS Pilipinas trained together again on Tuesday, with practically the same crew that showed up on Monday returning for back-to-back practice in preparation for the Southeast Asian Games.

San Miguel’s CJ Perez and Chris Ross were back although Marcio Lassiter was not able to join practice as he was set to leave for the US.

Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Aaron Black were present, NLEX’s Brandon Rosser and Sean Anthony, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, with Ateneo’s Mason Amos and La Salle’s Michael and Ben Phillips.

Basketball in the Cambodia SEAG is set May 9 to 16.

Converge new board representative

PAMPANGA governor Dennis Pineda has been tapped as Converge’s new representative to the PBA board, sources confirmed.

The move is awaiting league approval.

Chito Salud, named team governor when Converge entered the league by acquiring the Alaska franchise, is expected to be named alternate governor.

SEAG volleyball update

THE Southeast Asia Games Organizing Committee announced the final grouping for the men’s volleyball tournament, with the Philippines now in the field after being left out in the initial draw due to a clerical error.

The Philippines will play against 2022 SEAG champion Indonesia, Singapore and 2022 bronze medalist Cambodia in Group A.

Group B will have 2022 SEAG silver medalist Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar.

