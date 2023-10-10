News you need to know: Gilas Pilipinas, SBP, Ginebra updates and more

Filipino Asiad medalists to be honored

PHOTO: Spin.ph/ PSC-POC

THE Filipino medalists in the Hangzhou Asian Games will be honored at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

To be feted are Asiad winners EJ Obiena in pole vault, Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez of jiu-jitsu, and the Philippine men’s basketball team.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Also to be honored in the event, date yet to be announced, are the silver and bronze medalists.

Gilas takes a break

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ASIDE from the Rizal Memorial event, Gilas Pilipinas has no plans to hold a victory party, yet.

PBA Season 48 is set to start on Nov. 5 but SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua, team manager of the Gilas Pilipinas squad to the Asian Games, said he will ask the teams to give the national players a short break.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Scottie Thompson and June Mar Fajardo are among those who played for Gilas in the Fiba Basketball World Cup and returned to action for the Asiad. Chris Newsome of Meralco has also been with the national team since the preparation for the Basketball World Cup, stayed with the squad even after being cut ahead of the tournament, and got his chance to shine in the Asiad.

“I told the players, ako na mismo kakausap sa mother teams niyo na makakuha kayo ng sampung araw na bakasyon. Kunwari si Newsome, Meralco, I’ll talk to Meralco. Let’s give them a break. Lahat magpapahinga,” said Chua.

What’s next for Gilas?

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

IT will require another round of talks if the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas needs Philippine Basketball Association players to carry the country’s colors in the next campaign.

PBA Season 48 opens in a few weeks. The qualifiers for the Fiba Asia Cup 2025 will start early next year.

SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua said he has urged the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to start preparations as soon as possible.

“Kailangan mag-usap muna kami ng SBP kung ano ang plano,” Marcial said. “After mag-usap kami, kailangan ko kausapin ang mga governors. Mag-present ang SBP sa mga governors tapos tignan natin kung ano ang mabibigay ng PBA.

Barangay Ginebra updates

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano, LA Tenorio (@la_tenorio) | Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

WHILE Gilas players take a break, one of its assistant coaches returns to training.

LA Tenorio, who had to take a break early this year after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, is back working out, preparing to rejoin Ginebra. He has had surgery and chemotherapy and is in remission.

The Gin Kings also signed forward Jamie Malonzo to a new two-year contract.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph