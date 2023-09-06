News you need to know: Kouame, Brownlee reinforce Gilas and more

Gilas roster update

PHOTO: jerome ascano

ANGE Kouame teams up with Justin Brownlee as naturalized Filipinos on the Gilas Pilipinas squad for the Asian Games in China.

Also on the squad for the Hangzhou Games set to open on Sept. 23 are Brandon Rosser, Chris Newsome and Calvin Oftana.

Retained from the Philippine team to the Fiba Basketball World Cup are Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, Roger Pogoy, CJ Perez, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo and Kiefer Ravena.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, as expected, is not on the list, while also not included were B. League players Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto and AJ Edu, and the Korean league’s Rhenz Abando.

The roster, which lists Chot Reyes as coach and Tim Cone as deputy, was submitted months ago and is deemed official, but can be changed by making an appeal before the Asian Games organizing committee, according to Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino.

EASL has new team

THE East Asia Super League has welcomed the New Taipei Kings as its newest team.

The runners-up in Taiwan’s P. LEAGUE+ joins the EASL less than a week after the Bay Area Dragons were disbanded.

The EASL Season Two, this time a home and away tournament, is set to open on Oct. 11.

Serbia, USA reach Fiba semis

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

BOGDAN Bogdanovic scored 21 points as Serbia routed Lithuania, 87-68, on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the Fiba Basktball World Cup at the MOA Arena.

Filip Petruzev added 17 points for Serbia, which takes on the winner of the Canada-Slovenia quarterfinal.

Team USA, meanwhile, also marched on to the round of four, overpowering Italy, 100-63.

Mikal Bridges had 24 poitns on 8 of 11 shooting, while Tyrese Haliburton shot 6 for 9 and wound up with 18 points for the US, which faces the winner of the Germany-Latvia match.

