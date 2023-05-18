News you need to know: Gilas Pilipinas plans, PBA updates and more

Chot proposes fielding development team in SEAG

PHOTO: reuben terrado

COACH Chot Reyes says he is glad to finish with a Southeast Asian Games gold medal as he declines future stints with the national team in the regional tournament.

The Philippine basketball team program director also said he hopes the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas would put up a developmental team for the SEA Games.

“I think the Southeast Asian Games is for our developmental team. It really has to be our younger players who should be playing here … Hopefully, in the future, we can get together earlier, put a team to compete in the next one in Thailand,” said Reyes.

“I think this is for the good of Philippine basketball. I think we should bring younger players for the Southeast Asian Games. I have no authority. It’s the SBP who is going to make that determination. That’s just my opinion,” Reyes said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Converge update

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

CHITO Sauld has stepped down as Converge alternate governor in the PBA.

The former PBA Commissioner will take on other roles in the company, and the FiberXers now have no representative to the league’s board of governors.

The PBA board recently turned down Converge’s appointment of Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda as team governor.

Team owner Dennis Uy also appealed the board decision.

Terrafirma edges NorthPort

Watch Now

KEVIN Ferrer showed the way as Terrafirma defeated NorthPort, 112-108, in a tune-up game on Wednesday in Quezon City.

The 30-year-old Ferrer nailed eight three-pointers, finishing with 32 points against his former team.

Juami Tiongson had 29 points as Javi Gomez de Liaño added 17.

Free agent Wendell Comboy, trying out for the Batang Pier, came up with 19 points.

Former Letran star Fran Yu, expected to enter the PBA Draft, added 12 points for NorthPort.