News you need to know: Gilas Pilipinas, EJ Obiena updates and more

Abando determined to reach top form soon

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

RHENZ Abando is in a race against time to reach top form as he battles for a spot in the Philippine men’s basketball team.

Abando is in the Gilas Pilipinas pool that will hold training camp in Europe but admitted he has yet to regain full fitness after suffering a shoulder injury while playing for Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 25-year-old Abando now undergoes strength and conditioning aside from training with Gilas as he seeks to make the final 12 for the Fiba Basketball World Cup in August.

“Dapat everyday ready ka. To be honest, hindi ako ready. Out of shape ako. Nagpabaya ako sa sarili ko. Naghahabol ako,” said Abando. “Kung hindi ako mapasama, lahat ng sisi sa sarili ko kasi hindi ako naging ready.”

No changes to Gilas lineup

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Watch Now

DOWN to 20 men after the withdrawal of Carl Tamayo from the pool, Gilas Pilipinas won’t tap a replacement as it prepares to leave for training camp in Europe.

Coach Chot Reyes said there may not be enough time to process travel documents for a new pool member, but noted changes can still be made to the lineup later in the preparations for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas is slated to leave for Europe on June 22.

“The pool naman, there’s no hard and fast number for the pool,” said Reyes. “We can always add guys or subtract guys from the pool. But the question right now is we are preparing for Lithuania.”

The Gilas pool has PBA stars Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram and Jamie Malonzo, Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson, naturalized Filipinos Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, AJ Edu of the University of Toledo, and overseas players Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Dwight Ramos, Jordan Heading, Kai Sotto and Rhenz Abando.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Team Philippines to Asian Athletics Championships

EJ Obiena, Eric Cray and Janrey Ubas lead the Philippine team seeing action in the Asian Athletics Championships set July 12 to 16 in Pattaya, Thailand.

Obiena is the favorite in pole vault as he holds the meet record of 5.7 meters and Asian record at 6.0m, Cray seeks a medal in the 400-m hurdles after asserting his supremacy in the SEA Games, while first-time SEAG winner Ubas competes in the long jump.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Philippine team has 20 other members including the men’s 4x400m team of Umajesty Williams, Michael Del Prado, Frederick Ramirez, and Joyme Sequita that also won in Cambodia, Maureen Schrijvers, Robyn Brown, Bernalyn Bejoy, Jessel Lumapas, Sonny Wagdoes, John Cabang Tolentino, Clinton Bautista, Willie Morrison, Aries Toledo, Johnmike Lera, Arlan Arbois, Gennah Malapit, Joida Gagnao, Ronne Malipay, Sarah Dequinan, and Kristina Knott.

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association said the line-up can still be changed.