News you need to know: Gilas Pilipinas Asiad updates and more

SBP on new Gilas coach

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



THE national basketball federation is not expected to make an announcement on the Philippine men’s basketball team’s new coach until after the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Chot Reyes has stepped down as Gilas coach and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said it has yet to decide on a successor.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Philippines went 1-4 in the world meet.

The Fiba World Cup ends on Sept. 10, while basketball action in the Asian Games in China will open on Sept. 26.

Toroman an option?

PHOTO: edward solo



GILAS deputy coach Tim Cone has said he is not interested in taking over as head coach for the Asiad, so will any other former Philippine team coach be re-signed?

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Rajko Toroman, who handled the Philippine team then the Gilas program was started, is back in Manila.

The Serbian coach said he is focused on his work as consultant for Converge in the PBA and College of St. Benilde in the NCAA but might consider helping out the Philippine team again. However, he stressed that nobody has approached him about getting back on board with the SBP.

"I was not thinking that I can be the next coach of Gilas. That was out of my mind. I’m just focusing on the things that I’m doing now."

Asiad roster

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

THE Philippine team for the Asian Games has yet to be assembled, but PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial expects a meeting with the SBP within the week.

Jordan Clarkson is expected to return to the US and rejoin the Utah Jazz, while four of the 12 Gilas players in the Fiba World Cup — Dwight Ramos, AJ Edu, Kiefer Ravena and Kai Sotto — are under contract with Japan B.League teams.

The PBA had moved its season opener to October to give way to the Philippine team’s participation in the Fiba World Cup and Asian Games.

The Korean Basketball League — Rhenz Abando plays there for Anyang KGC — also opens in October.

Brownlee back

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

JUSTIN Brownlee is set to rejoin Gilas as it view for honors in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, and he faces a familiar opponent.

PBA rival Rondae Hollis Jefferson is expected to suit up for Jordan in the Asiad after leading the team in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

They clash early in the tournament as the Philippines and Jordan are in the same bracket, along with Bahrain and Thailand.

The Philippines ended up in 24th spot, while Jordan wound up 32nd in the Fiba World Cup.