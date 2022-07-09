News you need to know: Gilas, PBA, football and more

Chot back to call the shots

Chot Reyes and the Philippine men's basketball team gear up for the Asian championship. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CHOT Reyes, as expected, will call the shots for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup.

The national basketball program director takes over from Nenad Vucinic, who handled the team in two friendly matches in Korea and Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifying games against New Zealand nd India.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas made the annoucement on Friday. SBP has yet to reveal the lineup but said it will field a young squad in the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia from July 12 to 24.

"The competition in Jakarta, Indonesia will be crucial to the continuing development of the younger players in preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023," the federation said in a statement.

"The FIBA Asia Cup will be a great way to measure how much Gilas has improved as they face off once again with New Zealand and India. It will also be a great chance to test our young squad against another top Asian team in Lebanon in the group stage."

The team that lost the two friendlies in Korea, bowed to Indonesia and routed India is expected to be reinforced by players from TNT Tropang Giga.

Pinays win again

The Philippines goes 3-0 in the AFF tournament. PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

THE Philippines sustained its fine play in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship, defeating Malaysia, 4-0, on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Sara Eggesvik, Katrina Guillou, Quinley Quezada and Anicka Castaneda scored for the Philippines.

The Filipinas, who earlier beat Australia and Singapore, tightened their grip on the top spot in Group A.

They go for a semifinal spot when they take on Indonesia on Sunday.

Magnolia, Blackwater win

Ato Ular again delivers huge for Blackwater. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

IAN Sangalang had 20 points, while Paul Lee and Jio Jalalon scored 17 each as Magnolia routed cellar-dwelling Terrafirma, 104-83, on Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Hotshots made it four straight wins for a 5-3 win-loss record.

JP Calvo scored 20 and Allen Mina had 15 points for Terrafirma, winless in eight games.

Baser Amer came up with another game-winner for Blackwater, nailing a jumper for a 91-89 victory over Phoenix.

Amer, who lifted the Bossing over his former team Meralco last week, finished with nine points. rookie Ato Ular scored 34 on 15 for 21 shooting as Blackwater improved to 5-1.

Jason Perkins scored 22 for Phoenix, which slipped to 2-6.

