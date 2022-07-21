News you need to know: Gilas, Pacquiao update and more

Jordan Clarkson rejoining Gilas?

Chot Reyes says Jordan Clarkson could be back with the Philippine team for the games in August. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GILAS Pilipinas is hoping to have Jordan Clarkson in the lineup for the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers in August.

The Philippines, allotted a slot to the world tournament as co-host, is also looking to have Kai Sotto back and expects to have more PBA players in the squad for the games against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

"We also have word that Jordan Clarkson is coming. Hoping to join the team as well to play on the 25th and the 29th [of August]. Hopefully Kai Sotto can make it this time," coach Chot Reyes said on PlayItRightTV.

Clarkson played for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.

"We will have some PBA players available because the PBA players will then be in the semifinals or approaching the finals already so there will be already some players available. Very thankful for the PBA for allowing us, lending us those players," he said.

Gilas Pilipinas fell short of the quarterfinals in the Fiba Asia Cup with a squad featuring B.League imports Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, TNT’s Poy Erram, Korea league-bound SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos, with UP Maroons star Carl Tamayo.

Pacquiao ring return

Manny Pacquiao says he is not planning a comeback, yet. PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

MANNY Pacuiao is set for an exhibition match but says he is not thinking about a return to professional boxing.

Best friend and trainer Buboy Fernandez says the planned exhibition bout could lead to Pacquiao coming out of retirement.

The eight-division world champion retired from boxing in September as he prepared for the presidential elections.

The 43-year-old Filipino boxing great is set to Korean YouTuber DK Yoo in an exhibition match on Dec. 11.

“Sa ngayon ang alam ko nag-announce na ako ng retirement," said Pacquiao.

"Yun ang nasa puso ko at nasa mind ko unless magbago ang puso ko at isip ko na lumaban ulit. Pero hindi pa ako nag-iisip ng ganun."

The six-round exhibition could open the door to a comeback, says Fernandez.

"Maaring sign ito, pero depende pa rin sa magiging performance niya,” said Fernandez.

PBA results

The Hotshots gain a share of third spot. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JERRICK Ahanmisi scored 19 and Jio Jalalon added 16 as Magnolia overpowered Rain or Shine, 118-87, in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Jalalon also had 12 assists and 11 rebounds as the Hotshots notched their seventh win in 10 games, joining Barangay Ginebra for third spot behind San Miguel (9-2) and TNT Tropang Giga (8-3).

Santi Santillan scored 17 for the Elasto Painters, who fell short of the quarterfinals with a 4-7 record.

Converge ended the elimination round with a 92-90 victory over Blackwater.

Maverick Ahanmisi had 18 points, while Justin Arana scored 13 for the FiberXers.

Converge wound up with a 5-6 win-loss record, while Blackwater ended with a 5-5 card.

