    News you need to know: Gilas, Marcial go for gold and more

    Asiad title shot for Gilas after another hairline win, Eumir Marcial earns slot to Paris and chance at gold
    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    Another hairline win for Gilas

    Justin Brownlee Gilas Pilipinas vs China Asian Games

    JUSTIN Brownlee showed the way as the Philippines rose from 20 points down to defeat China, 77-76, on Wednesday and reach the final of the Asian Games basketball tournament in Hangzhou.

    Justin Brownlee nailed two three-pointers to give Gilas the lead with 23 seconds left and the Philippines held on to advance to the gold medal game.

    Brownlee had 17 of his 33 points in the fourth period, hitting seven triples.

    Scottie Thompson shot 6 for 9, finishing with 13 points, while June Mar Fajardo scored eight on 3 of 6 shooting.

    Philippines vs Jordan

    GILAS gets another shot at Jordan, this time for the Asian Games title.

    Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead Jordan past Chinese Taipei, 90-71, in the other semifinal.

    Ahmad Al Dwairi and John Bohannon, who also scored in double figures in Jordan’s 25-point rout of the Philippines in group play, came up with double-doubles against Chinese Taipei.

    Al Dwairi had 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Bohannon got 15 and 15.

    Eumir earns spot in Paris Olympics

    eumir marcial syria asian games semifinals

    Middleweight bronze medalist in Tokyo 2021, Eumir Marcial is set to see action as a light heavyweight in Paris 2024.

    The 27-year-old Marcial advanced to the gold medal match in the 80-kg class in the Hangzhou Asian Games, knocking out Ahmad Ghousoon of Syria on Wednesday in Hangzhou.

    He goes for gold against China’s Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke, who beat uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev, 4-1.

    Rule on naturalized players ‘unfair’ says Demir

    ange kouame gilas vs iran asian games

    IRAN coach Hakan Demir said it is unfair for teams to field several naturalized players in the Asian Games.

    "We were in the World Cup a month ago, but now I see three naturalized, foreign players for the Philippine team. I'm not saying this because we lost," said Demir.

    Gilas actually has two naturalized players in Ange Kouame and Justin Brownlee. The Asian Games does not have a limit on naturalized players.

    Iran was beaten by Gilas in the quarterfinals, 83-84.

    "I'm just saying this because I have to defend my team. I think it's unfair," said the Iranian coach.

