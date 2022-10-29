News you need to know: Gilas lineup, Ginebra wins, Meralco update and more

Gilas roster update

June Mar Fajardo is expected to be out a month due to a throat injury.

JUNE Mar Fajardo was still included in Gilas Pilipinas’ 20-man preliminary lineup for the fifth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The San Miguel Beer big man had earlier been ruled out for the games against Jordan and Saudi Arabia due to a throat injury sustained in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Kai Sotto, Poy Erram and Japeth Aguilar are the other bigs listed, while naturalized Filipino Ange Kouame from Ivory Coast has also been lined up. Japan B.League players Ray Parks, Dwight Ramos, and brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena are also in the lineup.

Guard Chris Newsome, who has missed several Meralco games in the PBA due to a calf injury, has also been listed.

Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy and Arvin Tolentino were also lined up along with amateurs Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo and Francis Lopez.

The Philippines, running third in Group E with an even 3-3 record although it is allotted a spot in the Fiba worlds as co-host, plays Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13.

Problems pile up for Meralco

Johnny O'Bryant's replacement does not meet the requirements. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE woes piled up for Meralco in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, with Jessie Govan found to be over the height limit for imports.

SPIN.ph learned Meralco decided to call off the scheduled official measurement of Govan.

The limit is 6 feet 10 inches.

This means the Bolts may have to field Johnny O’Bryant again.

Meralco is on a three-game skid with a 1-5 win-loss record, above only Terrafirma, which is winless in six outings.

Ginebra, Converge win

Jeremiah Gray and the Gin Kings move to fourth spot. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

BARANGAY Ginebra got a win run going, easing past cellar-dwelling Terrafirma 111-90, on Friday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Justin Brownlee had 23 points and Christian Standhardinger added 19 as the Gin Kings improved to 3-2 for fourth spot.

Eric Camson led Terrafirma with 21 points.

Converge moved to third spot with a 130-117 victory over TNT.

Quincy Miller scored 38, hitting nine three-pointers, as the FIberXers notched their fourth win in six games.

CameronOliver had 41 points for TNT, which slipped to joint sixth with San Miguel and NLEX at 3-3.

