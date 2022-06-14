News you need to know: Gilas Pilipinas, TNT update and more

Gilas adds Monteverde

Goldwin Monteverde joins the national team staff under Nenad Vucinic.

GOLDWIN Monteverde has been tapped as Philippine men's basketball team deputy coach under Nenad Vucinic for the July window of the 2023 FIba World Cup.

In his first season with University of the Philippines, Monteverde steered the Fighting Maroons past the Tab Baldwin-coached Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Finals.

Continue reading below ↓

Two members of that UP champion team, Carl Tamayo and Ricci Rivero, are members of the Gilas pool for the coming qualifiers.

Tamayo was named to the Gilas squad that will play a pair of tune-up games with the Korean national team on June 17 and 18.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Gearing up for Fiba Worlds

Basketball bigwigs huddle. PHOTO: SBP

Continue reading below ↓

SAN Miguel Corp. president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang met with First Pacific Company Limited managing director and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan to discuss the country's campaign and hosting of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president and PLDT president Al S. Panlilio, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, and SMC sports director and Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua were also present during the meeting at the SMC headquarters in Ortigas.

Panlilio said a wide range of topics were discussed, but added the coming World Cup campaign of Gilas Pilipinas was first and foremost.

"Focused on how we can form the most competitive national team for the World Cup," said Panlilio in a text message.

Lastimosa new TNT team manager

Continue reading below ↓

Jojo Lastimosa takes on a bigger role.

TNT Tropang Giga has a new team manager, bringing in top NLEX Road Warriors deputy Jojo Lastimosa.

One of the PBA’s 25 Greatest Players, Lastimosa replaces Gabby Cui as TNT team manager.

Road Warriors coach and general manager Yeng Guiao still has veteran Adonis Tierra, Borgie Hermida, Emman Monfort, Ford Arao, and Jig Mendoza on the coaching staff.

"We will miss [Lastimosa] a lot, but we have a competent coaching staff that can carry on and take over his duties and responsibilities," Guiao said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.