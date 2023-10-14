News you need to know: Gilas gold, Brownlee update and more

Gilas can appeal Brownlee test

THE Philippines can appeal Justin Brownlee’s positive test for a prohibited substance in the Asian Games.

The B sample can be tested to confirm the earlier test which the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced had Carboxy-THC, a prohibited substance.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has yet to announce its next course of action.

Brownlee has until Oct. 19 to contest the result of his A Sample through appropriate procedures set by the International Olympic Committee, ITA and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Gold stays with the Philippines

THE Philippines remains champions in the Hangzhou Asian Games basketball despite the news of Justin Brownlee’s failed doping test, according to Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino.

“The gold remains with us,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino said that if two of Brownlee’s Gilas Pilipinas teammates also test positive, that’s the only time Gilas Pilipinas’ gold medal will be forfeited.

Article 11.2 of the Anti-Doping Rule of the International Olympic Committee that states under “Consequences for Team Sports” that “If more than two members of a team in a Team Sport is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation … the CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport] Anti-Doping Division may impose an appropriate sanction on the team (e.g., loss of points, Disqualification from a Competition, Event or the Olympic Games Rio 2016, or other sanction) as provided in the applicable rules of the relevant International Federation, in addition to any consequences imposed upon the individual Athletes committing the antidoping rule violation.”

Casimero-Oguni bout ends in draw

THE fight between Johnriel Casimero and Yukinori Oguni ended in a draw when the Japanese fighter suffered a cut due to an accidental headbutt.

The junior-featherweight bout ended in the fourth round, which meant a technical draw.

Casimero led on two judges’ scorecards 29-28, while Oguni was up 29-28 in the third card, but those were not considered since the fight did not go beyond four rounds.

Former champion in the junior flyweight, flyweight and bantamweight class, now has a 33-4-1 win-loss-draw record. Oguni now has a 21-2-3 mark.

