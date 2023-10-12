News you need to know: Gilas gets rewarded and more

Incentives for Gilas

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

THE Philippine men’s basketball team members get rewarded after earning the gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

While the players get less money from government, their sport being a team event with five or more participants — they get more from their benefactors Ramon S. Ang and Manny V. Pangilinan.

“Kung meron silang matatanggap ngayon, of course meron. Gold eh,” said SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua, team manager of the Gilas Pilipinas team to the Hangzhou Asiad.

“Boss RSA and Sir MVP, nag-join silang dalawa. Nag-usap kami and they will give something to the players.”

Individual winners EJ Obiena, Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez get P2 million each from the government, while the Gilas players get P500,000 each.

The members of the Asiad champion Gilas team are Justin Brownlee, June Mar Fajardo, Ange Kouame, Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Japeth Aguilar, CJ Perez, Kevin Alas, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross and Arvin Tolentino.

Chiba downs TNT

PHOTO: EASL



THE Chiba Jets used a huge third quarter to take control and held on to a 83-75 victory over TNT Tropang Giga on Wednesday night in the East Asia Super League Season 2 in Japan.

Former San Miguel import Ira Brown had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Jets, who outscored the Tropang Giga, 26-12, in the third to the delight of the home crowd at Funabashi Arena.

DJ Stephens also had 19 points, while Ren Kanechika scored 18, all from threes.

Quincy Miller led all scorers, delivering 22 for TNT, while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Glenn Khobuntin also scored 15 for the Tropang Giga, who seek payback then they host the Jets on Nov. 1.

Ancajas battles Inoue

PHOTO: Top Rank



JERWIN Ancajas gets his first title shot since moving up to 122 lbs.

The former IBF super flyweight champion goes for the WBA bantamweight belt when he takes on Takuma Inoue on Nov. 15 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

Ancajas has a 34-2 win-loss record.

Inoue, brother of unified super bantamweight champion Naoya, holds an 18-1 record, with 4 KOs.

Former world title challenger Jonas Sultan faces home bet Rico Masuda in an eight-rounder in the undercard.

