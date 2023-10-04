News you need to know: Gilas vs China in semis, Paalam bows out and more

Gilas gains semis

THE Philippine men’s basketball team beat Iran to the Asian Games semifinals by a whisker.

Gilas Pilipinas squandered a 21-point lead before recovering and holding off the Iranians, 84-83, on Tuesday in Hangzhou.

Justin Brownlee had 36 points, June Mar Fajardo added 18, and Scottie Thompson scored 11 as Gilas set up a semis showdown with China.

The Philippines last reached the Asian Games basketball semifinals in the 2002 Busan Games.

Grudge rematch

DU Runwang and Hu Jinqiu showed the way as China defeated Korea, 84-70.

The win set a rematch between the Philippines and China in the round of four.

Gilas won the teams’ last meeting, 96-75, in the Fiba basketball World Cup classification round.

The semis match is set on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Taipei vs Jordan

CHINESE Taipei overpowered Japan, 85-66, to advance to the semifinals.

Lin Ting Chien had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Chinese Taipei, which takes on Jordan.

Jordan came up with a 76-57 rout of Saudi Arabia.

Paalam bows out

FEATHERWEIGHT first-timer Carlo Paalam made an early exit from the Asian Games.

Flyweight silver medalist in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Paalam was outclassed by featherweight world champion Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan, 5-0, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

The Philippine boxing team is down to one fighter, Eumir Marcial, who has assured himself of a bronze medal and will go for a spot in the light heavyweight final when he takes on Ahmad Ghousoon of Syria.

Sepak takraw delivers

THE Philippine sepak takraw team earned bronze in the Asian Games on Tuesday, its first-ever medal in the continental meet.

Jason Huerte, Rheyjey Ortouste, Vince Alyson Torno and Mark Joseph Gonzales lost to Indonesia in the semifinals, 21-15, 24-25, 17-19, at the Jinhua Sports Centre gymnasium.

Other members of the team include Jon Rafael and Ronsited Gabayeron.

