Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Oct 4
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Gilas vs China in semis, Paalam bows out and more

    The Philippine basketball team plays for the third straight day, boxing team down to one fighter
    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    Gilas gains semis

    undefined

    THE Philippine men’s basketball team beat Iran to the Asian Games semifinals by a whisker.

    Gilas Pilipinas squandered a 21-point lead before recovering and holding off the Iranians, 84-83, on Tuesday in Hangzhou.

    Justin Brownlee had 36 points, June Mar Fajardo added 18, and Scottie Thompson scored 11 as Gilas set up a semis showdown with China.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The Philippines last reached the Asian Games basketball semifinals in the 2002 Busan Games.

    Grudge rematch

    undefined

    DU Runwang and Hu Jinqiu showed the way as China defeated Korea, 84-70.

    The win set a rematch between the Philippines and China in the round of four.

    Gilas won the teams’ last meeting, 96-75, in the Fiba basketball World Cup classification round.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    The semis match is set on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

    Taipei vs Jordan

    Lin Ting Chien Chinese Taipei

    CHINESE Taipei overpowered Japan, 85-66, to advance to the semifinals.

    Lin Ting Chien had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Chinese Taipei, which takes on Jordan.

    Jordan came up with a 76-57 rout of Saudi Arabia.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Paalam bows out

    Carlo Paalam Asian Games

    FEATHERWEIGHT first-timer Carlo Paalam made an early exit from the Asian Games.

    Flyweight silver medalist in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Paalam was outclassed by featherweight world champion Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan, 5-0, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

    The Philippine boxing team is down to one fighter, Eumir Marcial, who has assured himself of a bronze medal and will go for a spot in the light heavyweight final when he takes on Ahmad Ghousoon of Syria.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Sepak takraw delivers

    THE Philippine sepak takraw team earned bronze in the Asian Games on Tuesday, its first-ever medal in the continental meet.

    Jason Huerte, Rheyjey Ortouste, Vince Alyson Torno and Mark Joseph Gonzales lost to Indonesia in the semifinals, 21-15, 24-25, 17-19, at the Jinhua Sports Centre gymnasium.

    Other members of the team include Jon Rafael and Ronsited Gabayeron.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again