News you need to know: Gilas Fiba Asia Cup update and more

Gilas sees action in Fiba Asia Cup

Chot Reyes and the Philippine men's basketball team prepare for battle in PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

COACH Chot Reyes is tempering expectations as Gilas Pilipinas gears up for the Fiba Asia Cup.

Back in charge, Reyes said the task during the continental competition is to find the right mix for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

The Fiba Asia Cup starts on Tuesday in Jakarta.

“We’re going to try our best to get to the Top Eight, but the objective really is to take a look at the players that we have on this team, and look at their continued development, and continue our process of finding out what it’s going to take to make sure that we have the best team for 2023.”

Reyes has a bunch of Japan B.League imports on the Gilas backcourt — Ray Parks and brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena — but the team is without Dwight Ramos for this tournament due to a leg injury.

The Philippines waits for the Fiba Asia Cup organizers’ green light to have Rhenz Abando of Letran as replacement.

“Lebanon is playing the best that I’ve seen in recent years, their team is really stacked, and they’re playing high level basketball. It will take our best just to be able to compete with that team,” said the Gilas coach.

“We knew how tough New Zealand is, and India, as you saw, is no pushover as well. So we just want to manage everyone’s expectations.

Spo on Cone

Erik Spoelstra speaks highly of Tim Cone. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ERIK Spoelstra sees Tim Cone handling successful teams for years to come.

The Fil-American NBA champion coach spoke highly of the PBA’s winningest coach in an article by Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

Cone is working as an assistant for the Miami Heat in the Summer League under Malik Allen.

“He’s an absolute legend over there, and he’s still young as a coach,” said Spoelstra.

“So he could still go for another 20 years. There’s no telling where he’ll end up at that point.”

Before taking a leave from Barangay Ginebra for the Summer League stint, Cone made clear he is not looking to land a job in the NBA.

“First of all, if I ever went to the NBA, it will be at the bottom, and then you work your way up. I’m not just going to walk in and be a star coach or first assistant or whatever. You have to work your way up. And when you have to work your way up, there are young guys like Jimmy Alapag (of the Sacramento/Stockton Kings).”

“I don’t have enough time to do that,” said Cone.

