    News you need to know: Gilas bows to Estonia and more

    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Mon Malong / fiba.basketball

    Estonia takes control early, holds off Gilas

    Gilas vs estonia world cup

    ESTONIA held off the Philippine men’s basketball team, 81-71, in a tuneup game on Wednesday in Tallinn.

    Carlos Jurgens had 20 points and three others scored in double figures for Estonia, which took control early, 9-0, on the way to victory.

    The Philippines, preparing for the Fiba Basketball World Cup set to open in August, got 16 points from Dwight Ramos.

    No other Filipino scored in double figures.

    Japan routs Gilas Women

    Vanessa de Jesus

    JAPAN scored a 95-57 victory over the Philippines on Tuesday in the Fiba Women’s Asia Cup at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

    Himawari Akaho had 16 points as Japan notched its second win in as many games.

    Vanessa de Jesus and Afril Bernardino scored 12 points each for the Philippines, which suffered its second straight loss after bowing to Australia.

    The Philippines net plays Chinese Taipei.

    Volleyball results

    alyssa valdez creamline vs chery tiggo pvl

    IVY Lacsina scored 13 as F2 Logistics overpowered debuting Farm Fresh, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, on Tuesday in the PVL Invitational Conference at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    NCAA Season 97 Finals MVP Gayle Pascual led the Foxies with seven points and three blocks.

    Cignal shook off a slow start to beat Petro Gazz, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22, with Jovelyn Gonzaga delivering 13 points.

    Tots Carlos had 24 points as Creamline routed Chery Tiggo, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17.

