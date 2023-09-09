News you need to know: Gilas Asian Games roster update and more

What Gilas needs, according to Tim Cone

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is looking to assemble versatile players to join the initial four.

Already in the squad are Justin Brownlee, June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar.

“There’s a lot of guards to choose from. We are solid with the bigs,” said Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“What we are lacking really is that three, two-position, or that off-guard and three-man position because Jamie [Malonzo] is out and Dwight [Ramos] is out,” said Cone. “Those are the guys that fill those positions. We hope that Calvin Oftana can fill that position, but we really need guys who can swing between the three and the four so we can use Justin’s [Brownlee] versatility.”

“If he is going to be stuck at the four because we don’t have a four, it is going to make us less versatile,” said Cone.

Brownlee injury recovery

NATURALIZED Filipino Justin Brownlee is determined to hit 100 percent ahead of the Asian Games.

The Asiad opens on Sept. 23, with Gilas Pilipinas set to play its first game on Sept. 26 against Bahrain.

Brownlee, who had surgery to remove bone spurs from his foot after Gilas’ European camp, is back in training.

“He’s assuming he will be 100 percent as long as there’s no setback on what he’s doing right now,” said Cone.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

“He makes people around him better. If we can get him there, he will make the players around him better,” Cone said. “Obviously we really need him. We’re really looking forward seeing him on that stage.”

Justine Baltazar situation

PHOTO: Patrick Romero | fiba.basketball

MPBL player Justine Baltazar, among the players considered for Gilas’ player pool for the World Cup, is unlikely to be part of the Philippine team to the Asian Games.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

After a short stint with Hiroshima in the Japan B.League, Baltazar was released in December 2022 and later joined the Pampanga Lanterns in the MPBL.

But Cone said Gilas was unable to secure the services of Baltazar.

“We have tried to get Balti forever and never was available,” said Cone. “We tried to get him for the World Cup team. We tried him really, really hard to get him for the World Cup. He was one of our guys that we really desired. But he is just not available.”

“He has shown us zero interest,” said Cone.

Balti responds

JUSTINE Baltazar insists he was never invited to join the Philippine team ahead of the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

An Asian Games stint with Gilas was not mentioned as Baltazar reacted to Gilas coach Tim Cone’s statement that the Pampanga Lanterns big man has shown “zero interest” during the buildup for the world championship.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Sobra po akong nasasaktan, kasi ako na nga po hindi na-invite kahit gustong-gusto ko tapos ngayon ako pa po ang bina-bash ng tao dahil akala ng lahat, ayaw ko daw,” said Baltazar in an interview with SPIN.ph.

“Available naman po ako for the World Cup, kaso wala naman pong tawag,” he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph