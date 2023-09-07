News you need to know: Gilas Asiad roster, Chot Reyes updates and more

Asian Games update

THE Philippines has made the first steps for the amendment of the initial lineup submitted to the Asian Games organizers.

Several national sports associations are looking to update the rosters ahead of the Hangzhou Games. The Philippines has an initial list of 395 athletes entered in 40 sports.

For basketball, the Philippines has Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame on the squad with Chot Reyes and Tim Cone included on the coaching staff in the list forwarded to the Hangzhou organizing committee in July. Also included are players from the Fiba World Cup squad, incuding Kiefer Ravena, who however has reportedly withdrawn as he returns to the Japan B.League.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino said he has made a motion for roster changes during the pre-delegation registration meeting (DRM) conducted online on Wednesday.

“We are pushing hard for the changes in the rosters of some of our national teams to guarantee that they finish strong in the Games,” said Tolentino.

IT is still unclear when Chot Reyes will return to coaching.

But he will, and it will be with TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA.

"No definite date," Reyes said as he takes a break after a grueling run with the Philippine men’s basketball team.

Under Reyes, Gilas Pilipinas went 1-4, finishing the tournament with a rout of China for 24th place in the 32-nation field.

Reyes handed over the TNT reins to team manager Jojo Lastimosa before the PBA’s season-ending Governors’ Cup, which the Tropang Giga won over Ginebra.

SHAI Gilgeous Alexander scored 31 on 8 of 12 shooting, winning his showdown with Luka Doncic and powering Canada past Slovenia, 100-89, on Wednesday and into the Fiba Basketball World Cup semifinals at the MOA Arena.

RJ Barrett came up with 24 points on 9 of 22 shooting for Canada, which takes on Serbia in the round of four.

Doncic shot 8 for 20 and wound up with 26 points before being sent off after his second technical foul with still over six minutes to play. Slovenia faces Lithuania in the classification.

Germany overcame Latvia, 81-79, to arrange a semifinal showdown with the US.

Franz Wagner had 16 poitns on 5 of 8 shooting, while Andreas Obst went 5 for 9 and finished with 13 points for Germany. Latvia takes on Italy in the classification.

