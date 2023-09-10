News you need to know: Gilas in Asiad, PBA draft updates and more

Cone on Baltazar

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

COACH Tim Cone apologized for his “hasty remarks” about Justine Baltazar, and the Pampanga team boss who is also the Lantern's star forward’s godfather, Gov. Delta Pineda, has accepted the apology.

It doesn’t mean the former B.League player is set to join the Philippine team to the Asian Games.

Cone, who drew flak for saying Baltazar had "zero interest" in Gilas, said he is not very familiar with Baltazar’s play and with the time constraints, he is looking to assemble a team of players he knows well.

“First of all, I wouldn’t mind. But I don’t know him,” said Cone in an interview with Noli Eala during his radio program Power and Play on Saturday morning. “Last time I saw him play was in La Salle two, three years ago during the pandemic. We are going to go with guys who are familiar to us at this point.”

Abando available?

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

RHENZ Abando is apparently skipping a Japan preseason tournament where his Korean club Anyang is entered.

Will he be available for Gilas in the Asiad?

Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed a report that the PBA has requested the Korean Basketball League that Abando be lent to the Philippine team for the Hangzhou Games. The same step has been made for Filipinos in the Japan B.League.

The Asian Games will open on Sept. 23, with the Philippine basketball team set to play Bahrain in its first game on Sept. 26.

Carino enters PBA Draft

KEMARK Carino, who has suited up in the second division of the Japan B.League and later for a Bahrain pro club seeing action in a Malaysia league, is joining the PBA Draft.

The rookie draft is set Sept. 17.

Other big men in the rookie pool are 6-foot-8 Fil-Aussie Brandon Bates, UP Maroons star Zavier Lucero, and 6-foot-8 Fil-Am forward Keith Datu.

Toughouting for Pinay weightlifters

HIDILYN Diaz lifted a total of 224 kilograms after a 97 in the snatch and 127 in the clean and jerk for seventh place in the 59kg division of the World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh.

Elreen Ando was eighth with a 222 total - 100 snatch and a 122 clean and jerk.

Ruling the event was Luo Shifang of China with a 243 total, also earning the gold in the snatch with a 107 and 136 in clean and jerk.

Kamila Konotop of Ukraine got the silver in total with 236 and snatch with 106, and bronze in the clean and jerk with 130.

Pei Xinyi of China captured the bronze in the total with 232, and bronze in snatch with 102. Kuo Hsing-Chun of Chinese Taipei claimed the silver in clean and jerk with 130.

