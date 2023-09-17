News you need to know: Gilas Asiad update, PBA Draft and more

Gilas roster decision

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

THE final Delegation Registration Meeting for the Hangzhou Asian Games is set on Sunday, with the Philippines hoping for a positive result in its bid to change entries in the roster.

This includes Gilas Pilipinas’ Calvin Abueva and Jason Perkins, listed in coach Tim Cone’s 12-man squad but not on the original list submitted by the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Philippine team Chef de Mission Richard Gomez is supposed to attend the meeting.

Cone said the team has no plan yet in case Asiad organizers deny the Philippines’ appeal. Stanley Pringle, considered now as an alternate, is on the original list.

“We’re really keeping our fingers crossed with Jason and Calvin because this is the two positions we don’t really have,” said Cone.

Draft watch

PHOTO: fiba.basketball / spin.ph / PBA Images



ALTHOUGH experienced guard Stephen Holt is a highly touted pick, listed on top of mock drafts, Terrafirma says it is looking to take a big man in the PBA Season 48 Draft on Sunday.

The Dyip again hold the top pick, and coach Johnedel Cardel says they need a younger guy who can man the frontcourt.

“Siyempre talented guy, 31, ready to play,” Cardel said when asked about Holt. “But for us, kailangan ‘yung medyo bata pa.”

Brandon Bates was mentioned as an option, as well as Keith Datu and even Kenneth Tuffin.

Terrafirma also holds the 12th and 13th picks.

“Dapat ‘yung dalawang sunod na ‘yun, makuha namin ‘yung gusto namin – ‘yung wingman na malalaki who can play 2, 3, and 4,” said Cardel.

Bolts vie for honors in Doha

PHOTO: PBA Images

SET to see action in the East Asia Super League, Meralco has also entered the Doha International Basketball Championship.

The Bolts battle for the title nest week against Sagesse of Lebanon, Beirut, Zamalek of Egypt, FUS Rabat of Morocco, AL Ahli SC of Qatar, Diljah of Iraq, and AL Ahly of Libya.

The Bolts will have Feron Hunt as import.

Meralco earlier joined the EASL field, taking the spot left by Barangay Ginebra. The season starts in October.

