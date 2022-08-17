News you need to know: Gilas 24-man lineup, PBA updates and more

Gilas roster update

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

PLAYERS from teams still seeing action in the PBA Philippine Cup have been named to the Gilas pool ahead of the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez of San Miguel Beer and Meralco’s Raymond Almazan, Chris Newsome and Allein Maliksi have been listed in the Philippine men’s basketball team’s preliminary roster.

Continue reading below ↓

Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson and Arvin Tolentino, Northport’s Robert Bolick and free agent Roosevelt Adams have also been added.

Jamie Malonzo of the Batang Pier had earlier been listed along with NLEX’s Kevin Alas and Calvin Oftana and Magnolia's Ian Sangalang and Jio Jalalon, joining four Japan B.League imports and three collegiate players in the national pool.

Watch Now

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz will take the one spot allowed for a player with citizenship acquired through naturalization.

The Philippines plays Lebanon in Beirut on Aug. 26 and host Saudi Arabia on Aug. 29.

Prosper returns

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

LESTER Prosper is set for another ride with the Dyip.

The center from the Dominican Republic, who saw action for Columbian in the PBA in 2019 and later for San Miguel in the East Asia Super League Terrific 12, is being brought back by Terrafirma.

The PBA Commissioner’s Cup is set to start next month.

Although the 6-foot-10 Prosper provided the Dyip a huge push — he once scored 45 in a loss — Columbian fell short of the playoffs in the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

Prosper was saw action for Indonesia after gaining citizenship through naturalization.

After playing for the Indonesian Patriots, also suited up for Halcones de Xalapa in Mexico and the Tainan TSG GhostHawks in the T1 League in Taiwan.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.