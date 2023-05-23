News you need to know: Gabayni PBA situation, Caloy Yulo update and more

Joseph Gabayni situation

PHOTO: PBA Images

JOSEPH Gabayni is with the Bulacan squad in the MPBL, although TNT has listed the 28-year-old big man on its roster for the PBA on Tour.

Terrafirma, however, says it holds the rights to the former NCAA Defensive Player of the Year.

No trade has been consummated, according to a Terrafirma insider, since they wanted a second-round pick in this year’s draft, while TNT offered to give up a draft pick in 2025 or 2026.

"Wala kasi silang second-round pick this coming draft. Yun sana ang gusto namin," said the source.

"So yung rights talaga nasa amin pa."

Caloy Yulo gears up for Asian Championships

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

WITH the world championships and Olympics in his sights, Caloy Yulo is set to see action in the Asian Championships in Singapore.

The 23-year-old Yulo competes in the Asian meet set June 10 to 18 at the OCBC Arena in Singapore, with a spot to the world meet on the line.

It is also the first step in Yul’s bid to advance to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The top eight gymnasts in the men’s individual all-around will clinch a berth in the world championships in Antwerp. The world meet is the first of a series of qualification tournaments for individuals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

PSC plans for SEA Games

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

BARELY a week after Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes suggested a national development team should be competing in the Southeast Asian Games basketball, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Dickie Bachmann said the country may eventually consider the biennial regional meet as a stage for up-and-coming athletes for exposure and experience.

“I feel na we are putting athletes that are supposed to focus on the Asian Games already and in the Olympics, pinapababa pa natin for medals’ sake,” said Bachmann on Monday.

“The Southeast Asian Games is really for upcoming athletes that can perform. We just have to find a balance. We can’t keep Yulo coming back and win a gold, [EJ] Obiena to come back and win a gold. Balance lang,” said Bachmann.

Gilas Pilipinas regained the gold medal in the SEA Games with a squad of mostly PBA players, with several amateurs.