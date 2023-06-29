News you need to know: Finland beats Gilas, De Jesus and Co. advance and more

Finland defeats Gilas

PHOTO: Mon Malong

THE Philippines erased a huge early deficit but Finland simply was too much and cruised to an 89-85 victory in a tuneup game on Wednesday in Tallinn, Estonia.

Miro Little had 19 points and Jacob Grandison added 18 for Finland, which saw an early 18-point lead vanish but quickly recovered.

Dwight Ramos led Gilas with 15 points, Justin Brownlee added 11 points, while Scottie Thompson saw action after sitting out the match against Estonia, delivering 10 points for the Philippines.

Gilas bowed to Estonia, 71-81, on Tuesday.

NLEX rallies past San Miguel

DOMINIC Fajardo scored 20 and Don Trollano added 19 points as NLEX rallied from 19 down to beat San Miguel, 102-94, on Wednesday in the PBA On Tour at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Kevin Alas scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth period as the Road Warriors notched their second win in six games in the preseason.

Rodney Brondial had 22 points and 24 rebounds for San Miguel, which suffered its fifth loss in seven games.

Allyn Bulanadi scored 26 for the Beermen.

Maliksi lifts Meralco over winless TNT

PHOTO: PBA Images

ALLEIN Maliksi had 28 points on 10 of 15 shooting as Meralco routed TNT, 108-90, on Wednesday in the PBA On Tour in Pasig.

Bong Quinto shot 7 for 13 and finished with 19 points as the Bolts bounced back from a loss to Terrafirma and improved to 4-2.

Glenn Khobuntin had 28 points for the Tropang Giga, winless in five games.

Gilas Women advance

VANESSA de Jesus scored 25 on 11 of 19 shooting as the Philippines edged out Chinese Taipei, 92-81, at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre on Wednesday to advance to the next round of the 2023 Fiba Women’s Asia Cup.

Afril Bernardino shot 6 for 10 and had 18 points, while Jack Animam went 8 for 8, scoring 16 points and pulling down 15 rebounds.

It was the the Filipinas’ first group phase win since moving up to Division A in 2015.