News you need to know: Filipinas OQT situation and more

Tough road for Filipinas

PHOTO: PFF/ PWNT

WITH Australia likely to take the No. 1 spot in its group, the Philippines faces a tough task of getting through to the next round of the women’s football Olympic qualifying tournament.

After a 0-8 loss to the Matildas, the Filipinas sit in second with a match in hand.

The Philippines, which next takes on Iran, now looks to advance as the top team among second placers after this group stage.

However, the Filipinas are third among three teams vying for that spot.

North Korea is a strong second in group B, while Vietnam is running second in Group C.

Northport outlook

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

COACH Bonnie Tan is counting on NorthPort’s young players to step up as the team looks to be competitive in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

It is uncertain if the Batang Pier would be able to get the services of Robert Bolick, while former MVP Arwind Santos has moved to the Pampanga Lanterns in the MPBL.

“Kailangan ma fill-in yung spot na yung mga mga rookies namin,” said Tan.

First round pick Zavier Lucero is still recuperating from an ACL injury and the Batang Pier needs its other draft picks Fran Yu, Cade Flores and Brent Paraiso to deliver.

Arvin Tolentino is touted as the new main man for NorthPort, which also has former no. 1 pick Joshua Munzon.

NorthPort was joint sixth in the Commissioner’s Cup and placed ninth in the Governors Cup.

Confidence brewing at Terrafirma

PHOTO: PBA Images

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

TOP pick Stephen Holt is boldly talking playoffs ahead of his debut with Terrafirma.

“It’s all about winning,” said Holt. “I know this team has struggled. I love to make the playoffs. Every year in my career, so far, I’ve made the playoffs. I’m not trying to have that streak end with Terrafirma.”

Terrafirma placed 13th in the Commissioner’s Cup and joint 10th in the Governors’ Cup.

The 31-year-old Holt is eager to get going and is building rapport with backcourt mate Juami Tiongson.

“Juami has been great. He has been a great dude, just helping me on and off the floor. I’m really excited for me to get a chance to work with him because he is a veteran as well. He is a very good shooter, good passer, good playmaker, and I feel like we bounce each other off,” Holt said.

TNT on RHJ

PHOTO: EASL

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

RONDAE Hollis Jefferson has been on a tear for a few months and faces another daunting task when the PBA Commissioner’s Cup gets going.

TNT is unfazed.

Even as Hollis-Jefferson had stints with Jordan in the Fiba Basketball World Cup and the Asian Games.

Hollis-Jefferson has actually rejoined TNT for its East Asia Super League game and TNT is confident the former NBA player is up to the task in the new PBA season.

“Physically, no,” said Lastimosa when asked if there is concern about the amount of games RHJ has played. “More on the mental side for Rondae that he might be playing a lot of basketball and high-pressure game.”

“But I think he's at the right age. He is at his peak right now. I think his body wants it. This is what he wants,” said Lastimosa of the 28-year-old import.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph