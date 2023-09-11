News you need to know: NBA players take top individual Fiba awards and more

NBA players take all spots Fiba World Cup First Team

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

DENNIS Schroder was hailed MVP, while two other NBA guards and two swingmen were named to the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup First Team.

The Toronto Raptors guard, who led Germany to its first world basketball title, was joined First Team by Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder), Slovenia’s Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Serbia’s Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks), and USA’s Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Canada’s Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets) earned Best Defensive Player honors, while Australia’s Josh Giddey (OKC Thunder) was given the Rising Star Award.

Germany completes unbeaten run to title

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GERMANY earned its first Fiba world title with an 83-77 victory over Serbia in the gold medal match on Sunday at the MOA Arena.

Dennis Schroder scored 28 on 9 of 17 shooting, while Franz Wagner shot 4 for 11 and wound up with 19 points for Germany, which went unbeaten in eight games in the world championship.

Aleksa Abramovic led Serbia with 21 points on 7 of 15 shooting, while Bogdan Bogdanovic went 6 for 10 and finished with 17 points, while making five assists.

USA misses podium again

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

SEVENTH place in the 2019 Fiba World Cup, Team USA finished fourth in the 2023 event in Manila.

Canada claimed the bronze with a 127-118 victory over the US.

Dillon Brooks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander combined for 70 points as Canada earned its first medal in the world championship.

Brooks’ 39 points was a record high for a Fiba world championship medal match.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points and Austin Reaves added 23 for the USA.

Hidilyn Diaz: ‘I can do more’

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

TOKYO Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz is eager to catch up with the big guns in her new weight division.

She placed seventh in the Weightlifting World Championships in Riyadh, registering a total lift of 224 kilograms in a division where the podium placers lifted 243kg, 236kg and 232.

It is Diaz first world championship stint in the 59kg class after ruling the 55kg division in Tokyo. Paris 2024 will not have that weight class.

“Maraming adjustment to improve. I can do more. More improvement for me,” Diaz said.

