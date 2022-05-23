News you need to know: Eumir and Co. deliver, Gilas slips and more

Pinoy pugs deliver

Ian Clark Bautista and Eumir Marcial win for the Philippines.

OLYMPIC bronze medalist Eumir Marcial stamped his class in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games, scoring a quick win in the middleweight final.

The 26-year-old pro won by first-round stoppage in the gold medal match of the 75 kg division over Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho of Timor Leste.

Rogen Ladon also delivered a gold medal for the Philippines, beating home bet Thao Tran Van, 3-2, in the flyweight class.

Ian Clark Bautista topped the featherweight division with a 5-0 victory over Naing Latt of Myanmar.

Chot accepts blame

Coach Chot Reyes says the loss is on him. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

COACH Chot Reyes lamented the absence of three key Gilas players but says he is not making excuses as the Philippines wound up second in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games basketball competition.

“Indonesia came with a very good game plan. They shot well from the three-point line. In the end, we just couldn’t match it,” said Reyes, taking the blame for the shocking 81-85 loss in the gold medal match.

Japeth Aguilar would have been a dominating presence on the frontcourt, Reyes said, while the backcourt needed players like Robert Bolick and Dwight Ramos.

“But still, no excuses. I thought we still have the team that could get the job done and we came up short,” said Reyes.

The Indonesians bagged their first ever SEA Games basketball gold behind naturalized player Marques Bolden, Derrick Michael Xzavierro, and Damar Abraham Gratiwa, while ending the Philippines’ 33-year reign.

Matthew Wright scored 23, June Mar Fajardo had 20 points, Thirdy Ravena added 17, and Troy Rosario had 12 markers for Gilas.

Philippines winds up in fourth place

The Philippines bags 52 gold medals. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

THE Philippines ended up in fourth place on the medal standings of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

The Filipino athletes had 52 gold medals, 70 silver and 104 bronze.

Host Vietnam topped the competition with a haul of 205 gold medals, 125 silver and 116 bronze.

Thailand was second with a 92-103-136 gold-silver-bronze haul, followed by Indonesia with 69-91-81.

Singapore placed fifth with a 47-46-73.

