News you need to know: Elreen Ando snatches spotlight and more

ELREEN Ando came up with a bronze medal in the women’s 64 kg class in weightlifting competitions on Monday in the 19th Asian Games.

It was a fine performance for the 24-year-old Ando, who had a disappointing stint in 59kg class in the Asian Championships in South Korea earlier this year.

In Hangzhou, Diaz had a 96kg lift in the snatch and 126 in the clean and jerk for a 222 total, third behind Unsim Rim of North Korea who had a 251 (111-140) and China’s Xinyi Pe with 234 (104-130).

"Nalungkot talaga ako noong nag-zero ako sa Asian Championship. Nawala ang lungkot at napalitan ng saya dahil sa medalya na ito," she said.

Hidilyn Diaz misses podium

OLYMPIC gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz again wound up out of the podium places in the 59kg class.

Winner in the 2021 Tokyo Games in the 55kg class — a division not on the Paris Games program — Diaz has so far fallen short in her new weight category.

She placed seventh in the World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh last month and on Monday ended up in fourth spot in the Asian Games.

Diaz lifted 97kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk for a 223 total.

The division was ruled by North Korea's Ilgyong Kim with a 246 total (111-135), China's Shifang Luo bagged silver with a 240 total (107-133), while Chinese Taipei’s Hsing Chun Kuo bagged bronze with a 227 total (101-126).

Gilas through to round of eight

JUNE MAR Fajardo and CJ Perez showed the way as Justin Brownlee played limited minutes in the Philippines’ 80-41 rout of Qatar in the Asian Games men’s basketball competition on Monday.

San Miguel teammates Perez and Fajardo had 12 points each, Calvin Oftana added 11, while Ginebra teammates Brownlee and Japeth Aguilar scored nine each as Gilas Pilipinas advanced to the quarterfinals.

They take on unbeaten Iran on Tuesday.

Gilas women bow out

KOREA sent the Philippine women’s basketball team packing, scoring a 93-71 victory in the quarterfinals on Monday in the Asian Games in China.

Khate Castillo scored 18, while Jack Animam had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Philippines.

Korea takes on Japan, while China battles North Korea in the semifinals.

