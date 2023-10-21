News you need to know: EJ Obiena update, college ball roundup and more

Obiena now consulting lawyers in France, Philippines

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

EJ OBIENA is consulting lawyers in France and the Philippines as he considers pressing charges after being accused of doping.

"There is no conclusion or decision at this point. But, we're keeping that option open and evaluating the pros and cons of it," Obiena's adviser Jim Lafferty said.

The wife of London Olympics pole vault gold medalist Renaud Lavillenie accused world No. 2 Obiena of using banned substances.

"I am not a cheater, and I didn't do anything to enhance my performance... The accusations made were baseless. It just didn't affect me but also my coach and my team. It damaged the reputation that I carefully built the past few years," Obiena said.

Mac Tallo update





THE Mac Tallo-Aldin Ayo reunion could happen soon.

Former Bicol Volcanoes guard Tallo has been released by Chooks 3x3.

No deal has been reached but a source said initial negotiations have been held between Converge and Tallo’s camp.

Tallo played for Converge in a three-day pocket tournament featuring three other PBA teams.

College ball roundup

PHOTO: NCAA Philippines/GMA Sports

SAN Beda grabbed solo second spot in NCAA Season 99 with a 76-53 rout of San Sebastian on Friday in San Juan.

Yukien Andrada and Jomel Puno scored 16 each as the Red Lions notched their sixth win in eight games.

Mapua leads with a 7-1 record.

Emilio Aguinaldo College made it five wins in eight games after getting past College of St. Benilde, 78-76.

The Generals are in joint fourth with Jose Rizal University, while the Blazers are in sixth spot at 4-4.

