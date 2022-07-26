Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: EJ Obiena delivers anew, Marc Pingris update and more

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    EJ Obiena comes up big anew for the Philippines; Marc Pingris joins the FEU staff.
    PHOTO: AP / spin.ph

    Bronze for EJ Obiena at worlds

    Chis Nilsen, Armand Duplantis, EJ Obiena EJ Obiena in elite company.

    EJ OBIENA delivered anew for the Philippines, grabbing a podium spot in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

    In placing third behind Armand Duplantis and Chris Nilsen, Obiena set a new Asian record for pole vault.

    The 26-year-old Obiena bagged bronze with a vault of 5.94, becoming the first Filipino to earn a medal at track and field’s world championships.

    Duplantis set a new world record of 6.21 meters to win the event, while Chris Nilsen of the US bagged the silver by clearing 5.94 — a height he cleared in one attempt, while Obiena took two.

    Ping added to FEU staff

    Marc PingrisFormer Gilas star Marc Pingris remains involved in basketball.

    MARC Pingris is returning to Far Eastern University.

    The 40-year-old Pingris, who earlier this year took on the job as commissioner of Pilipinas Super League and then was tapped Gilas Pilipinas assistant coach under Chot Reyes, has been added to the FEU men’s basketball team coaching staff.

    Pingris joins a loaded Tamaraws crew led by Olsen Racela with assistants Johnny Abarrientos, Denok Miranda, Mark Isip, Eric Gonzales, Allan Albano and Jonathan de Guzman.

    The former Gilas star is set to join the FEU staff this week.

    "Magsisimula na ako. Excited ako na patatagin yung mga players ng FEU. Doon naman tayo nakilala eh, sa depensa," said Pingris.

