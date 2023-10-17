News you need to know: EJ Obiena, Justin Brownlee updates and more

Obiena mulls legal action after doping allegation

EJ Obiena said his team is looking into possible actions, including legal, after being accused of doping.

Thiago Braz, also under coach by Vitaly Petrov, was suspended after testing positive in July. Anais Lavillenie, wife of world No. 43 Renaud Lavillenie, posted online that Obiena will also fall.

“Obiena doped and it’ll fall like Braz. Same coach, same plan, same objective,” wrote Lavillenie in a comment on Vaulter Magazine.

Obiena said he is “angry and feel wronged by these statements.”

“I will let the story evolve while my team explores the many angles including legal,” said Obiena.

Justin Brownlee update

IF Justin Brownlee’s B-sample confirms the positive dope test, the suspension will cover not only his participation in the Philippine team but with his club Ginebra.

The 35-year-old Brownlee may request for an analysis of the second sample as he tries to avoid a lengthy ban that would affect his job as a pro basketball player and possible stints with Gilas in the Olympic qualifying.

In 2018, Kiefer Ravena was found to have ingested banned substances from a contaminated supplement and thus was unavailable for his club NLEX for the duration of the 18-month Fiba suspension.

Meanwhile, Brownlee could face a ban from one month to two years, depending on the appeal, according to officials. Brownlee, who underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in foot, is preparing the documents detailing the prescription medication he took during his recovery period as he prepares to file an appeal.

Ginebra coaching staff update

COACH Tim Cone said Ginebra is not adding a new staff member after Freddie Abuda’s departure.

Abuda has migrated to the US with his family at the end of Season 47 after 12 years working with the Ginebra staff.

“We’re not looking for replacement for him at this point,” said Cone. “In the meantime, we elevated Patrick (Partosa) to the position and Jamil (Lipae). Those guys had been elevated. We’ll do with that right now.”

Cone also said LA Tenorio, who is preparing for his comeback after getting cancer treatment, is also b could also be considered to become part of the coaching staff. Tenorio, who was part of the Letran coaching staff in the NCAA, was a member of the Gilas Pilipinas staff in the Asian Games under Cone

